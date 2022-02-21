Report: Chelsea Watching Wolves Star Max Kilman Ahead of Summer Transfer Swoop

Chelsea sent a scout to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Bruno Lage's side this season.

And, as per Will Faulks, this has led to Chelsea sending a scout to watch him in action.

IMAGO / News Images

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Chelsea have a scout at Molineux today watching Max Kilman - won't be the first or last time."

The central defender is a boyhood Chelsea fan and a move to Stamford Bridge would be his dream.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will attempt to sign him come the summer.

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, the Blues are looking at several options ahead of the summer window.

IMAGO / News Images

Jules Kounde is the most likely arrival as Thomas Tuchel's side are long-term admirers of the French international.

However, Chelsea will need to bring in more than just Kounde if more than one defender departs by the end of the season.

Therefore, Kilman could make sense, he would also help meet the homegrown quota for the Blues.

Born in Chelsea, the 24-year-old spent time in Fulham's academy before signing foir Welling United.

From here he joined Maidenhead before arriving at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018, where he has since broken through to the first team and this season has been his best so far, impressing whilst playing in a back three under Lage.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube