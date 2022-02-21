Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Watching Wolves Star Max Kilman Ahead of Summer Transfer Swoop

Chelsea sent a scout to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Bruno Lage's side this season.

And, as per Will Faulks, this has led to Chelsea sending a scout to watch him in action.

imago1009727723h

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Chelsea have a scout at Molineux today watching Max Kilman - won't be the first or last time."

The central defender is a boyhood Chelsea fan and a move to Stamford Bridge would be his dream.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will attempt to sign him come the summer.

Read More

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, the Blues are looking at several options ahead of the summer window.

imago1010044627h

Jules Kounde is the most likely arrival as Thomas Tuchel's side are long-term admirers of the French international.

However, Chelsea will need to bring in more than just Kounde if more than one defender departs by the end of the season.

Therefore, Kilman could make sense, he would also help meet the homegrown quota for the Blues.

Born in Chelsea, the 24-year-old spent time in Fulham's academy before signing foir Welling United.

From here he joined Maidenhead before arriving at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018, where he has since broken through to the first team and this season has been his best so far, impressing whilst playing in a back three under Lage.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010044627h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Watching Wolves Star Max Kilman Ahead of Summer Transfer Swoop

By Nick Emms
37 seconds ago
imago1009984552h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Beating Lille Could Kickstart A Perfect Week for Blues

By Matt Debono
30 minutes ago
imago1010003678h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Taking it Game by Game to Deal With Pressure

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1008213164h (1)
News

Chelsea: Mason Mount & Cesar Azpilicueta Return for Training Ahead of Lille Clash, Hudson-Odoi Absent

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009984553h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Lille: Tuchel Continues to Put Faith in Lukaku as Azpilicueta Returns

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1009393752h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Really Confident' of Signing Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1008889386h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1009992907h
News

Thomas Tuchel Wants Less Jokes About 'Chelsea's Solution' Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago