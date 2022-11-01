Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Weigh Up Move For Leandro Trossard In January

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea Weigh Up Move For Leandro Trossard In January

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Brighton winger Leandro Trossard in January

Leandro Trossard has been a target for Chelsea since Graham Potter walked through the door at Stamford Bridge. Potter loves Trossard, and believes he has the talent to make it at Chelsea.

Trossard has responded to the interest by scoring against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea themselves all in the last couple of games. The Blue's are paying real attention to the Belgian, and may be weighing up a move for him.

January could see Chelsea make proper approaches for Leandro Trossard.

Leandro Trossard

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Leandro Trossard.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea's interest in Leandro Trossard has not at all faded, in fact, it may be growing stronger. Chelsea are weighing up a possible move for Leandro Trossard in January, and according to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, the World Cup could seal his fate.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A good performance in the World Cup could see Chelsea flip the switch and fully pursue Trossard, but there is a healthy interest there from the club for the player at the moment. 

Brighton are a stubborn club to do business with, and are likely to ask for a price tag that Chelsea may deem unreasonable. 

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard would be open to a move to Chelsea.

The club however did do good business during the Marc Cucurella deal, but the relationship could be tainted after taking Graham Potter.

Leandro Trossard is a target for Chelsea, and this is certainly a deal to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mateo Kovacic
News

Chelsea Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga And Mateo Kovacic Injured

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Make A Contract Offer To N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

Report: Kalidou Koulibaly Believes Chelsea Can Win The Premier League

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Have Interest In Arsen Zakharyan

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Sell Romelu Lukaku

By Dylan McBennett
Nelson Semedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Wolves Defender Nelson Semedo

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Wants To Leave Chelsea For AC Milan In January

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo & Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Valued At £85million By Brighton

By Dylan McBennett