Report: Chelsea Weigh Up Move For Leandro Trossard In January

Leandro Trossard has been a target for Chelsea since Graham Potter walked through the door at Stamford Bridge. Potter loves Trossard, and believes he has the talent to make it at Chelsea.

Trossard has responded to the interest by scoring against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea themselves all in the last couple of games. The Blue's are paying real attention to the Belgian, and may be weighing up a move for him.

January could see Chelsea make proper approaches for Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Leandro Trossard. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea's interest in Leandro Trossard has not at all faded, in fact, it may be growing stronger. Chelsea are weighing up a possible move for Leandro Trossard in January, and according to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, the World Cup could seal his fate.

A good performance in the World Cup could see Chelsea flip the switch and fully pursue Trossard, but there is a healthy interest there from the club for the player at the moment.

Brighton are a stubborn club to do business with, and are likely to ask for a price tag that Chelsea may deem unreasonable.

Leandro Trossard would be open to a move to Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The club however did do good business during the Marc Cucurella deal, but the relationship could be tainted after taking Graham Potter.

Leandro Trossard is a target for Chelsea, and this is certainly a deal to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

