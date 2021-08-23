Report: Chelsea Weighing Up Loan Move for Atletico Madrid Midfielder Saul Niguez

Chelsea are considering a loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side have made two summer signings so far - Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku have walked through the doors of Stamford Bridge, with many more heading the other way through the exit door.

But the Blues could make a late move in the window ahead of the August 31 deadline when the window closes at 11pm (UK).

(Photo by Isabel Infantes / PRESSINPHOTO)

Jules Kounde of Sevilla is a possibility for Tuchel as they eye a new centre-back should Kurt Zouma's future at Chelsea be resolved amid interest from West Ham.

But the Blues could make a late swoop for a midfielder with just over a week to go.

As per Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea could make a late offer for the Saul but will wait to see if any offers arrive for fringe players.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

A new midfielder isn't a priority for the Blues but they are open to taking up a late opportunity should it arrive. Saul, 26, has been offered to clubs on loan this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel said on his squad amid potential new additions

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have," said Tuchel. "It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

