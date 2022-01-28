Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Well Placed' to Sign AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Man Utd & Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea are well placed in their pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The French internatioal is also attracting interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

As per Spanish outlet Marca, Chelsea are 'well placed' in their pursuit of the midfielder.

imago1009378017h

The report states that Chelsea have already had contact with Tchouameni's agents and are 'well placed' in comparison to Manchester United and Real Madrid in their pursuit of the player.

Thomas Tuchel 'especially' wants him at all costs and the Blues could sanction a summer move for the Ligue 1 star.

It was previously reported that the youngster was on Chelsea's wishlist for the summer alongside national temmate Jules Kounde.

Read More

It was revealed that Chelsea will only make signings in January if their summer targets become available, and it is unlikely that any of the three on the wishlist will leave this month.

imago1009377991h

A move for Tchouameni in the winter was ruled out as Monaco wish to keep him for the remainder of their league campaign. 

Reports in November revealed that he is a player that Chelsea really appreciate, with the club keeping tabs on him for some time.

Chelsea have already scouted the midfielder and will look to sign him in the future but face competition from Europe's top clubs.

The 21-year-old's current contract runs until 2024, although with building interest from many, it is unlikely that he will see it out at Monaco until then.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will be successful in their pursuit but they are positioned well so far.

