Report: Chelsea Open to Ross Barkley Departure in January Transfer Window

Chelsea are open to letting Ross Barkley leave the club this month, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has struggled to become a regular at Chelsea since his arrival from Everton despite playing under four managers - Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and now Thomas Tuchel.

Barkley has played 12 times for the Blues this term but has yet to provide a goal contribution and as he slips down the midfield pecking order, his future at Stamford Bridge is still uncertain, just like it was in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side were ready to let the Englishman leave last summer but he remained at the club. Now Adam Newson reports that Chelsea are ready to let him leave either on loan or permanently this month if the right offer comes in.

Barkley has previously attracted interest from Newcastle United, Leeds United and Everton but it remains to be seen who is still interested in the attacking midfielder.

Tuchel was asked earlier this month over whether or not a decision had been made on Barkley's future and if he would be allowed to leave in January.

“We haven’t discussed it yet (loan deal)," admitted the Blues head coach. "It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense. Let’s see."

On getting first-team chances, Tuchel added: "There’s always a chance it is not like it is the FA Cup and here’s your chance. There’s always a chance to make it onto the pitch, especially with a lot of Covid and injury cases.

"The situation has not changed, not for Ross, not for anybody else. We will take the decision later. He has to do a good training and show he is ready. We will do a decision tomorrow morning.”

With less than a week to go until the window closes, time is running out for both Chelsea and Barkley should they wish to part ways this month.

