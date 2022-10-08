Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Appoint Christopher Vivell As New Technical Director

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Chelsea are going to appoint Christopher Vivell as their new technical director.

Chelsea have finally found their new technical director, and he is a man from a club they are growing very fond of in recent times. RB Leipzig sacked Christopher Vivell earlier this week, and Chelsea have already swooped in.

Todd Boehly has been Chelsea's makeshift director in recent times, and overseen a very successful transfer window in his first major stint at trying the role. The club always wanted a more experienced person in the role, and Vivell is set to be that man in the hotseat.

Chelsea will announce Christopher Vivell soon.

Christopher Vivell

Chelsea will appoint Christopher Vivell.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will appoint Christopher Vivell as their new technical director after weeks of the club trying to find a new director to fil the role.

Vivell will become the technical director, but Chelsea are still going to try and get a sporting director through the door in the coming months or weeks. Micheal Edwards, who was previously a huge success at Liverpool, is a major target for the club.

Paul Mitchell is also a man Chelsea have their eye on for the role, but they will continue to search for the best target in the coming weeks.

Conversations between Vivell and Chelsea have been successful, and it is thought to be a matter of when not if in terms of the man being chosen as the technical director.

