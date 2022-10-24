Report: Chelsea Will Be In The Race For Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham is about to go into his first World Cup campaign as one of the most sought after midfielder's in world football, and he could come out of that tournament as one of the most sought after player's full stop.
Bellingham didn't win the golden boy award, but many felt he should. Gavi will have a chance to prove himself at the World Cup, but many expect Bellingham to truly show his class.
Chelsea were in the race for Bellingham before this World Cup, and are certainly expected to stay in it afterwards.
According to Sport Bild in Germany, Chelsea will be in the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer. Of course teams will try in January, but it is very unlikely Dortmund allow him to leave.
Chelsea are not alone in their interest of course. Manchester City are there, as are Liverpool and Real Madrid. The rejuvenation of Manchester United could also swing the pendulum of Bellingham's decision.
The English midfielder has choices left right and centre, but it will ultimately just come down to his own decision. Where Bellingham feels his heart is will be where he signs on the dotted line, and whichever club gets him, will feel like they've won the lottery.
Chelsea will try, and they believe it's possible financially. Will Jude Bellingham chose dark blue?
