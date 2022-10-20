Report: Chelsea Will Be In The Race For Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is a player on the wish list of almost every big club in the world for the summer transfer window, and Chelsea are not different. The club have an interest in the Nigerian striker, who could leave Napoli in the coming months for a new challenge.

Osimhen's ex-Napoli team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly is currently enjoying his football at Chelsea, and could recommend that the player come and join him in London next season.

If Victor Osimhen does decide to leave the club in the coming months, Chelsea are set to be part of the race.

Victor Osimhen is a player of interest for Chelsea. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to Graham Bailey of 90min, Chelsea have stepped up their scouting pursuits of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and will certainly be in the mix for his signature if the player decides he wants to leave the club.

Manchester United are a club will well known interest in the player, and the new Cristiano Ronaldo situation may just open up an avenue for the club to pursue Osimhen.

Chelsea will definitely face competition for the signature of the player, but will certainly be able to compete financially with whoever stands in their way.

Napoli are looking for a fee in the region of £100million or above for the striker, which seems to be the going rate for high level strikers these days.

If there is a race for Victor Osimhen, expect Chelsea to be running in it.

