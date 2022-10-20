Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Be In The Race For Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Report: Chelsea Will Be In The Race For Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen

Chelsea will be in the race for Victor Osimhen if he decides to leave the Italian club next summer.

Victor Osimhen is a player on the wish list of almost every big club in the world for the summer transfer window, and Chelsea are not different. The club have an interest in the Nigerian striker, who could leave Napoli in the coming months for a new challenge.

Osimhen's ex-Napoli team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly is currently enjoying his football at Chelsea, and could recommend that the player come and join him in London next season.

If Victor Osimhen does decide to leave the club in the coming months, Chelsea are set to be part of the race.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is a player of interest for Chelsea.

According to Graham Bailey of 90min, Chelsea have stepped up their scouting pursuits of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and will certainly be in the mix for his signature if the player decides he wants to leave the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United are a club will well known interest in the player, and the new Cristiano Ronaldo situation may just open up an avenue for the club to pursue Osimhen. 

Chelsea will definitely face competition for the signature of the player, but will certainly be able to compete financially with whoever stands in their way.

Napoli are looking for a fee in the region of £100million or above for the striker, which seems to be the going rate for high level strikers these days.

If there is a race for Victor Osimhen, expect Chelsea to be running in it.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Armando Broja vs Wolves
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Interested In Chelsea Forward Armando Broja

By Dylan McBennett
Edouard Mendy
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Listen To Offers For Edouard Mendy

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea women celebrating vs PSG
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women See Off Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 In Champions League Opener

By Melissa Edwards
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan In Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Bukayo Saka
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Optimistic Of Renewing Contract Of Chelsea Target Bukayo Saka

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped By Manchester United For Chelsea Game

By Dylan McBennett
Magdalena Eriksson
Match Coverage

Magdalena Eriksson Says Chelsea Are Ready To Fight vs Paris Saint-Germain

By Melissa Edwards
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Interested In Striker Armando Broja

By Luka Foley