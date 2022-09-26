Report: Chelsea Will Be Involved In Jude Bellingham Chase

Jude Bellingham is the man of the moment, especially after his performance tonight against Germany in England's 3-3 draw at Wembley. Bellingham was instrumental in the comeback, and proved his worth, which probably shot up his price tag even more.

There are a number of clubs around the world interested in signing the player, and Chelsea are going to be one of those clubs. Todd Boehly will be eager to land a commercially beneficial signing which helps the side, and Bellingham could be that player.

It will be Bellingham's choice, and he will have absolutely no shortage of choices in that department.

Jude Bellingham in action for England. IMAGO / Eibner

According to Raphael Honigstein, Chelsea will be one of the clubs clamouring for the signing of Jude Bellingham this summer. The midfielder is the man this summer. Everyone will be trying to pry the player away from Borussia Dortmund, who will ask for around £120million for him.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United and City will all be there in terms of pursuing the player. Manchester City are currently said to be favourites, and Raphael Honigstein believes the 19-year old will have no problems in the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund will fight to keep Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Revierfoto

"Everyone will clamour for his signing, including Chelsea with the new owners. He likes the physical challenge as well. I have no concerns about him fitting into the Premier League."

It will be a spicy summer at the Bellingham saga, but where will his final destination be?

