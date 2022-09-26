Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Be Involved In Jude Bellingham Chase

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Report: Chelsea Will Be Involved In Jude Bellingham Chase

Chelsea will be involved in the Jude Bellingham choice this summer, along with many other clubs.

Jude Bellingham is the man of the moment, especially after his performance tonight against Germany in England's 3-3 draw at Wembley. Bellingham was instrumental in the comeback, and proved his worth, which probably shot up his price tag even more.

There are a number of clubs around the world interested in signing the player, and Chelsea are going to be one of those clubs. Todd Boehly will be eager to land a commercially beneficial signing which helps the side, and Bellingham could be that player.

It will be Bellingham's choice, and he will have absolutely no shortage of choices in that department.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham in action for England.

According to Raphael Honigstein, Chelsea will be one of the clubs clamouring for the signing of Jude Bellingham this summer. The midfielder is the man this summer. Everyone will be trying to pry the player away from Borussia Dortmund, who will ask for around £120million for him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United and City will all be there in terms of pursuing the player. Manchester City are currently said to be favourites, and Raphael Honigstein believes the 19-year old will have no problems in the Premier League.

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund will fight to keep Jude Bellingham.

"Everyone will clamour for his signing, including Chelsea with the new owners. He likes the physical challenge as well. I have no concerns about him fitting into the Premier League."

It will be a spicy summer at the Bellingham saga, but where will his final destination be?

Read More Chelsea Stories

Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer News

Report: Carney Chukwuemeka Will Have To Be Patient At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Rafael Leao Could Sign New AC Milan Deal Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Likely To Target New Wingers In January Transfer Window

By Dylan McBennett
Pau Torres
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considered A Move For Villarreal Defender Pau Torres In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Tammy Abraham
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Does Not See His Long-Term Future In Italy

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Spend €50million On Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Barry
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

By Dylan McBennett