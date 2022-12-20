Report: Chelsea 'Will Be There' For Rafael Leao

After an impressive beginning to life at AC Milan, it is hardly surprising that top clubs across Europe are chasing after forward Rafael Leao. With a renewal of his contract becoming increasingly complicated, clubs are beginning to vie for his signature.

Reports have emerged that Chelsea are one of these clubs that are on high alert to the Portuguese forward's potential availability. This interest was detailed over the last summer and now is being discussed again by reputable sources.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to be 'there' next summer should the forward not extend his contract with Milan. The clubs are already in discussion for the future of Hakim Ziyech, so it is safe to assume the subject of Leao has been discussed.

The long-term future of many of the current Chelsea attackers is uncertain, which could lead Todd Boehly to shell out on a player like Leao. He is good enough currently to contribute and young enough to be a focal point of Graham Potter's attack for years.

