Report: Chelsea 'Will Certainly' Sign a Striker This Summer

The Blues are set to go all in for a goalscorer.

Chelsea have been in the market for a striker all summer and will certainly sign a new forward, according to reports.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku as their search for a goalscorer continues, with Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland their dream target.

As per Angelo Mangiante, 'a new striker will certainly arrive' at Stamford Bridge this summer.

After splashing the cash last season to secure the services of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva, the spending is set to continue with Thomas Tuchel prioritising a striker this window.

The strongest links have seen Chelsea reportedly looking to bring in one of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku as the Blues have been heavily linked with the three previously with Haaland remaining the main target for this summer.

It is believed that the Blues will 'certainly' bring a striker to London this summer ahead of a title challenge.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

