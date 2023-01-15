Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Consider Permanent Bids For Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea will consider permanent bids from clubs interested in signing Hakim Ziyech this month and in the sum

Hakim Ziyech provided an assist as Chelsea got back to winning ways under Graham Potter against Crystal Palace today, but the club are still open to allowing him to leave this month.

Chelsea will listen to offers for Ziyech and feel now could be the right time to allow him to leave the club with his stocks high after an incredible World Cup.

He could leave in January but Chelsea are also open to selling him in the summer.

Chelsea are willing to listen to permanent offers for Hakim Ziyech.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will consider permanent bids for Hakim Ziyech this month despite his resurgence into the first-team.

Ziyech has played more in recent weeks than he did at the beginning of the season but Chelsea now need outgoings after the signature of Mykhailo Mudryk.

It is currently quiet on the Ziyech front in terms of interested clubs. Ajax are not thought to be interested and AC Milan are reported to be heading in a different direction.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in Hakim Ziyech.

Newcastle are a club that have interest and that could be a move that interests Ziyech, whether it interests Chelsea selling to a rival is another question all together.

January may be too soon for Ziyech to leave without the adequate interest required from clubs. Newcastle have not approached Chelsea or the player as of yet, and no other club has stepped forward with their interest.

