Report: Chelsea Will Decide Whether Conor Gallagher Leaves

IMAGO / PA Images

It is up to Chelsea to decide whether Conor Gallagher stays at the club or leaves amid interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Chelsea are going to make a decision on some players in the coming days in regards to them leaving the club, and one of the players on that list is midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has interest from two clubs in the Premier League and it is now up to Chelsea to decide whether they want to keep him in the squad or cash in on him now.

The player is not to keen on leaving Chelsea as of now.

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea will make a decision on Conor Gallagher in the coming days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace's interest in Conor Gallagher is genuine, and if Chelsea are willing to sell there are chances a deal could happen between either club.

Loans have been reported for both clubs but it's likely if Chelsea are to allow him to leave they'd prefer a permanent sale due to the fact they've purchased so many players as of late.

Gallagher would prefer to stay at Chelsea until at least the end of the season but the decision will lie with the club. Game time has not been large for Gallagher this season and a move away could benefit him.

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher would prefer to stay at Chelsea.

Chelsea need to recoup some of the money they've spent since the summer and Gallagher could get them around £40million in today's market.

Newcastle would be the more exciting move for a players point of view but game time is certainly guaranteed if he returns to Palace.

