Report: Chelsea Will Discuss Hakim Ziyech Future This Week

Chelsea are set to discuss the future of Hakim Ziyech over the course of the next few days and decide whether it is the best decision to allow him to leave the club in the January window.

Ziyech is open to a move away in search of more game time and Chelsea must now decide internally whether it is the right decision for the club too.

There is a lot of interest in the Moroccan winger and many clubs would like to sign him in this window.

Chelsea will discuss the future of Hakim Ziyech this week. IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will discuss the future of Hakim Ziyech in the coming days. A decision is expected to be made on his future.

Newcastle are one of the clubs with an interest in Ziyech and the discussion around that is whether Chelsea are comfortable selling to a rival.

Ziyech wants to leave despite getting more game time since the World Cup, but now really is the perfect time for Chelsea to sell considering the players stocks after the tournament.

Hakim Ziyech is open to a move away from Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea would likely be more open to a permanent move in the same vein as they were in the summer. Ajax and AC Milan had interest in the past, but both teams have cooled that interest recently.

A decision is expected to be made by the end of the week and Ziyech will await the word of the club to find out what his future holds.

