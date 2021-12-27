Report: Chelsea Will Have to Fight if They Want Lucas Digne's Signature Amid European Interest

Chelsea are going to have to fight for the signature of Everton left-back Lucas Digne amid interest from several European clubs, according to reports.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their options at left-back with Ben Chilwell currently out of action due to an ACL injury.

In his absence, their only option at left-back is Marcos Alonso, who has also suffered minor injury worries in recent weeks.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Lucas Digne is destined to leave Everton in the upcoming January transfer window, following several disagreements he has had with manager Rafa Benitez since the start of the season.

As a result, he is not in the Spanish manager's plans for the rest of the season.

This has become even more likely in recent days as the Merseyside club now look set to sign left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv in January for around €20 million.

With recent reports suggesting that Chelsea are interested in signing the Frenchman, it looks as though they will have a fight on their hands should they be eager to pursue their interest.

Other clubs interested in Digne include Inter Milan and Napoli. Inter are wary of letting go either Matias Vecino or Aleksandar Kolarov, meaning they may require some reinforcement on the left defensive flank.

Napoli, on the other hand, are managed by Luciano Spalletti who worked with Digne at Roma back in 2016, meaning the pair know each other well.

With Ben Chilwell's absence worrying for Chelsea, Tuchel may be keen on signing a left-back, especially given their recent mounting injury list.

However, it has been speculated that Chilwell may return to training in January, meaning Tuchel will have to make a decision fast on the health of his defender.

