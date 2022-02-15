Report: Chelsea Will Have to Pay 'Super High' Price for Declan Rice in Summer

Declan Rice's transfer fee will be 'super high' if West Ham United are to sell him in the summer as Chelsea are interested in the midfielder.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form and become one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Therefore, as per Fabrizio Romano, his price will be 'super high' if any club wants to take him from the Hammers.

The journalist continued to reveal that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in Rice but nothing has been decided yet.

Recent reports have stated that Rice 'would love' to sign for Chelsea after being released as a teenager.

Released as a 14 year old boy, Rice moved to West Ham where he went on to make a first team breakthrough and become one of the Premier League's stand-out midfielders.

He is reportedly waiting to see what level of interest the Blues have in him before he makes a decision on his future, leaving Chelsea with a huge advantage over other suitors.

The Hammers are braced for summer bids for Rice, who has shown his quality in midfield this season.

West Ham won't be able to meet the terms which are being offered by the top sides, and it is now a matter of time before an official move and bid is made for Rice.

However, West Ham have a valuation of over £100 million, a figure David Moyes believes was a bargain last summer as no club opted to match their demands.

"There was a bargain to be got with Declan (in the summer) at £100 million. That bargain is now gone," admitted Moyes back in October 2021.

