Report: Chelsea Will Let N'Golo Kante Leave For Free Next Summer

N'Golo Kante's latest injury is set to keep him out of the World Cup, and it also looks to be the injury that sealed the fate of his Chelsea career. Chelsea have been contemplating whether a new contract was worth it, and they just had their questions answered for them.

A recurring hamstring injury means Kante will not be fit for the World Cup, and will likely not play for Chelsea again in 2022. The club are now prepared to let him leave for free next summer.

Chelsea have never wanted to give in to the contract demands of Kante, who wanted a new four-year deal.

Chelsea will let N'Golo Kante leave on a free next summer. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to L'Equipe in France, Chelsea will let N'Golo Kante leave the club for free next summer, and will look to bring in two midfielders in his place to bolster the position.

Kante's newest injury is a massive set back, and with his age and history of similar injuries, Chelsea are not prepared to offer him a new contract. The club are ready to part ways, and bring in new blood.

Chelsea want two new midfielders, and were close to signing some players in that position in the summer. The club had a bid rejected for Stanislav Lobotka off Napoli, and still have interest in the player now.

N'Golo Kante has been a great servant, but it may now be time to say goodbye to the blue shirt, and move on to pastures new.

