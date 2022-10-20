Report: Chelsea Will Listen To Offers For Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under Graham Potter, and the club are ready to listen to offers for the once goalkeeper of the year in the coming months.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has become the favourite for Chelsea, and has been producing some of the best form of his career. His performances have been keeping Mendy on the sidelines for the first time in his Chelsea career, which must be a bitter pill to swallow for the Senegalese international.

The Champions League winner could be set for a move away if things don't improve.

Edouard Mendy has been pushed out of the team by Kepa Arrizabalaga. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are set to listen to offers for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, after a recent spell out of the team for the goalkeeper who was so highly rated 12 months ago.

Kepa has taken the chance with both hands, and is showing absolutely no signs of being taken out of the Chelsea line-up under Graham Potter. The last two games have shown the Spaniard's class, and Mendy has cut a frustrated figure on the sideline.

Kepa has put Edouard Mendy out of the team. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Tuchel leaving has certainly changed things, but even before he left the run of form from Mendy was less than impressive. The club are ready to listen to offers, as Kepa looks to have taken the number one shirt for the time being, and by the looks of things the future too.

