Report: Chelsea Will Listen To Offers For Two Players In January
Chelsea are really rebuilding their current squad, and the apparent imminent arrival of Enzo Fernandez means it may be time for some of that current squad to go out the door.
N'Golo Kante looks set to stay at the club after all after his representatives and Chelsea had positive talks, but two of his team-mates could be allowed to leave the club in January.
Chelsea are open to offers for these players.
According to RJP Journalism, Chelsea will listen to offers for Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January.
Jorginho has been linked with a move away for some time now, and with Kante staying it's likely the Italian will be the one who goes out the door.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is not expected to be part of the long-term plans at Chelsea and a move away could benefit both parties at this stage of his career.
Jorginho is available on a free transfer in June, but there are certain reports that suggest Newcastle would be interested in signing him for a cut fee in January.
The contract of Loftus-Cheek expires next year, so Chelsea would get a decent fee if they were to sell the player in January.
With the signing of Andrey Santos, the supposed arrival of Enzo Fernandez and the hopes of signing Declan Rice in the summer, there was always going to be some casualties to the current squad.
