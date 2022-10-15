Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Chelsea will look at the possibility of signing Spurs striker Harry Kane in the coming months.

Harry Kane will go down as a Tottenham legend, but to go down as a Premier League legend he may need to win the trophy. Many players have been plagued by the fact they haven't won it despite having a great career, and he could be another.

Chelsea may give him a better opportunity to win a league in the coming years than what he would get at Spurs, and that could turn his head.

The blue's have been reported to definitely be interested in exploring the possibility of signing the great striker.

Harry Kane

Chelsea could explore the possibility of signing Harry Kane.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea will look at Harry Kane in the coming months, and are the most likely threat to Tottenham for the player's signature in the entire Premier League.

Manchester City had interest in the past but ultimately turned to Erling Haaland, and Kane's options to win a Premier League were cut off by that possibility being gone.

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move, instead wanting a younger forward, which ultimately leaves Chelsea. It would be one of the craziest moves in the history of the league, and Chelsea are not shy in exploring the possibility.

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to refuse any sale to Chelsea for Harry Kane.

It is unknown whether Kane would be open to the move, but staying in London could certainly be something that intrigues the striker, who is chasing the Premier League goalscoring record.

One to keep an eye on in the future.

