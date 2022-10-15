Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
Harry Kane will go down as a Tottenham legend, but to go down as a Premier League legend he may need to win the trophy. Many players have been plagued by the fact they haven't won it despite having a great career, and he could be another.
Chelsea may give him a better opportunity to win a league in the coming years than what he would get at Spurs, and that could turn his head.
The blue's have been reported to definitely be interested in exploring the possibility of signing the great striker.
According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea will look at Harry Kane in the coming months, and are the most likely threat to Tottenham for the player's signature in the entire Premier League.
Read More
Manchester City had interest in the past but ultimately turned to Erling Haaland, and Kane's options to win a Premier League were cut off by that possibility being gone.
Manchester United are unlikely to make a move, instead wanting a younger forward, which ultimately leaves Chelsea. It would be one of the craziest moves in the history of the league, and Chelsea are not shy in exploring the possibility.
It is unknown whether Kane would be open to the move, but staying in London could certainly be something that intrigues the striker, who is chasing the Premier League goalscoring record.
One to keep an eye on in the future.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United