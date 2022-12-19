Report: Chelsea Will Look For A Loan Striker In January
Chelsea will now look to sign a striker on loan in the January transfer window after the injury to Armando Broja. Broja will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury suffered in last week's friendly against Aston Villa.
The team were already suffering up front as it was with Broja fit, and they believe there is no way they can make it until May without bringing in a reinforcement in January.
A loan striker is now a serious option for Graham Potter's side.
According to Tom Hopkinson of the Mirror, Chelsea will look to sign a loan striker in January after the unfortunate injury to Armando Broja.
The club know a forward is needed but funds may not be readily available to spend massive on one in January.
Rafael Leao is a winger target and the club could put a large portion of the budget towards that.
A loan for a striker makes sense, but they are not the only club in that market. Manchester United are looking for a loan striker after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.
In terms of strikers on loan, Memphis Depay is a glaringly obvious choice for both clubs. The Dutch striker is set to leave Barcelona, and the Spanish club are likely to be open to negotiating a loan with option to buy.
