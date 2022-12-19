Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Look For A Loan Striker In January

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Chelsea Will Look For A Loan Striker In January

Chelsea will look to sign a loan striker in January after Armando Broja's injury.

Chelsea will now look to sign a striker on loan in the January transfer window after the injury to Armando Broja. Broja will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury suffered in last week's friendly against Aston Villa.

The team were already suffering up front as it was with Broja fit, and they believe there is no way they can make it until May without bringing in a reinforcement in January.

A loan striker is now a serious option for Graham Potter's side.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter will be keen to add an extra striker to his ranks.

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Mirror, Chelsea will look to sign a loan striker in January after the unfortunate injury to Armando Broja.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club know a forward is needed but funds may not be readily available to spend massive on one in January. 

Rafael Leao is a winger target and the club could put a large portion of the budget towards that.  

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay would make sense on loan for Chelsea.

A loan for a striker makes sense, but they are not the only club in that market. Manchester United are looking for a loan striker after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In terms of strikers on loan, Memphis Depay is a glaringly obvious choice for both clubs. The Dutch striker is set to leave Barcelona, and the Spanish club are likely to be open to negotiating a loan with option to buy.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr Could Leave Monaco In January

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Really Like Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Jhon Duran
Transfer News

Report: Benfica Join Race For Chelsea Target Jhon Duran

By Dylan McBennett
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

'We Will Work On It' - Malang Sarr's Agent On Future

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Media

'I'm Still Positive' - Denis Zakaria On Future

By Stephen Smith
Alejandro Garnacho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attempted To Sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In June

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett