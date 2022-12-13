Report: Chelsea Will Look To Sign A Striker In January

Armando Broja will now miss the rest of the season for Chelsea after injuring his ACL yesterday in a friendly against Aston Villa, and the club will now try to sign a new striker in January.

The options are now significantly weaker up front now, with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang the only recognized striker in the first-team squad.

Chelsea will try find the best solution in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked, and it would not be a surprise to see Chelsea go for the Portuguese icon considering Todd Boehly's interest.

There are other targets for Chelsea. Jonathan David has been linked. sMemphis Depay could leave on a free from Barcelona in January. Many Chelsea fans believe that is the most likely scenario.

Chelsea are set to try and strengthen a number of positions in January. It is set to be a busy window at Stamford Bridge, with a number of targets on the list.

Ronaldo is a possibility, but Memphis Depay is a signing that makes the most sense for Chelsea at the minute.

