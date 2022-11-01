Report: Chelsea Will Make A Contract Offer To N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante's future is up in the air, but that is said to be down to the length of the contract he wants at Chelsea, and not the club's unwillingness to offer him one.

The club are not prepared to sanction a long-term contract offer for the French midfielder due to his age and injury record, but a long-term deal is what Kante is ideally looking for.

Chelsea will make offers for Kante in the coming weeks, but they may not be big offers, and Kante may have to take a massive pay-cut.

Chelsea are likely to offer N'Golo Kante a new deal. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea are likely to offer N'Golo Kante new deals in the coming weeks, but the only way he gets close to what he wants would be to take a pay-cut.

Kante wants close to a four-year deal, but on his current wage and the factors of age and injury records, Chelsea deem that unreasonable.

If the French midfielder wants to stay at the club, he will have to take a pay-cut to get the length of time and value for his contract overall.

N'Golo Kante will have offers from some other clubs. IMAGO / Sportimage

The player will have offers from other clubs in January to sign in the summer on a pre-contract, and with clubs like Barcelona and Juventus interested, may decide a move is good for him.

One to keep and eye on for Chelsea and N'Golo Kante.

