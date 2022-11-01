Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Make A Contract Offer To N'Golo Kante

IMAGO / ANP

Report: Chelsea Will Make A Contract Offer To N'Golo Kante

Chelsea are set to make a contract offer to N'Golo Kante.

N'Golo Kante's future is up in the air, but that is said to be down to the length of the contract he wants at Chelsea, and not the club's unwillingness to offer him one. 

The club are not prepared to sanction a long-term contract offer for the French midfielder due to his age and injury record, but a long-term deal is what Kante is ideally looking for.

Chelsea will make offers for Kante in the coming weeks, but they may not be big offers, and Kante may have to take a massive pay-cut.

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea are likely to offer N'Golo Kante a new deal.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea are likely to offer N'Golo Kante new deals in the coming weeks, but the only way he gets close to what he wants would be to take a pay-cut.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kante wants close to a four-year deal, but on his current wage and the factors of age and injury records, Chelsea deem that unreasonable.

If the French midfielder wants to stay at the club, he will have to take a pay-cut to get the length of time and value for his contract overall.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante will have offers from some other clubs.

The player will have offers from other clubs in January to sign in the summer on a pre-contract, and with clubs like Barcelona and Juventus interested, may decide a move is good for him.

One to keep and eye on for Chelsea and N'Golo Kante.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kalidou Koulibaly
News

Report: Kalidou Koulibaly Believes Chelsea Can Win The Premier League

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Have Interest In Arsen Zakharyan

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Sell Romelu Lukaku

By Dylan McBennett
Nelson Semedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Wolves Defender Nelson Semedo

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Wants To Leave Chelsea For AC Milan In January

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo & Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Valued At £85million By Brighton

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Guimaraes
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Confident Of New Bruno Guimaraes Deal Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Chelsea Team News Update: Kalidou Koulibaly Returns To Training

By Dylan McBennett