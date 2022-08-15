Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Will Make A Third Offer To Leicester City For Wesley Fofana

Thomas Tuchel is refusing to end the transfer window without adding another new centre back and is not giving up on his number one target Wesley Fofana. 

Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella make up two of three summer recruits and highlight where Tuchel believes his squad is really lacking; in their Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen-less defence. 

Wesley Fofana

Fofana tackling Gabriel Martinelli.  

The Blues had previously sent in two separate bids for the defender, but both were rejected out of hand by Leicester City, who have been adamant since the beginning of their pursuit that they do not want to sell.

However, the Frenchman has been much more receptive to the move, going as far as taking the Foxes out of his social media bios and leaving cryptic messages along his social media. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The latest report from The Times journalists Tom Roddy and Paul Joyce has claimed that Chelsea will step up their efforts to secure the 21-year-old in the next few days, with the transfer window closing in less than three weeks. 

Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana

Thiago Silva attends to Fofana during the 2021 FA Cup Final. 

It is not up for discussion that Leicester will be expecting a much improved deal from the London outfit if they are really serious about getting their man, but what's not clear is how far Todd Boehly and co are willing to go. 

Read More Chelsea News

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho
News

Arsene Wenger On His Chelsea Rivalry Following Tottenham Drama

By Melissa Edwards46 minutes ago
Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal

By Luka Foley59 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte
News

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte's Instagram Message To Thomas Tuchel

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Kalidou Koulibaly Performance against Spurs In Numbers

By Kieran Neller4 hours ago
Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Anthony Gordon Valued At £50million

By Kieran Neller13 hours ago
Anthony Taylor
News

Blues Fans Create Petition To Ban Anthony Taylor From Officiating Chelsea Games

By Connor Dossi-White15 hours ago
Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea table £40million Anthony Gordon bid

By Luka Foley15 hours ago
Timo Werner
News

Former Blue Timo Werner Spotted At Stamford Bridge In Chelsea's 2-2 Draw With Spurs

By Connor Dossi-White16 hours ago