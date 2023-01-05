Report: Chelsea Will Meet With Shakhtar Donetsk Over Mykhailo Mudryk Today

Chelsea are trying their very best to steal a march on Arsenal in the race for Mykhailo Mudryk, and will meet with representatives of his club Shakhtar Donetsk today at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are leading the race and the player wants to move to the Gunners, but Chelsea do not want to give up on the player as of yet.

Mudryk is seen as the perfect winger for the Chelsea project going forward.

Chelsea will meet with Shakhtar Donetsk to discuss Mykhailo Mudryk today. IMAGO / Newspix

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are set to meet with representatives of Shakhtar Donetsk today at Stamford Bridge to discuss a potential move for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk wants to move to Arsenal, but they have not yet offered a fee that Shakhtar feel is enough for the player as of yet.

Shakhtar are prepared to use Chelsea's interest in negotiations with Arsenal to get them to pay what they want, which is close to the £85million Manchester United paid for Antony from Ajax.

Chelsea are under fire at the moment due to their handling of the Enzo Fernandez situation, with Benfica boss Roger Schmidt publicly slating the club.

The Blue's are behind in the race for Mudryk, and once Arsenal submit a bid that the Ukrainian club feel is suitable the player will become an Arsenal player.

Chelsea are fighting a losing battle at the moment, but they may strike some sort of gold along the way if something goes wrong on the Arsenal side.

