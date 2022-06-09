Report: Chelsea will not allow Albania Striker Armando Broja to leave this summer
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel does not want the club to allow 20 year-old Albania striker Armando Broja to leave this summer following interest from many Premier League clubs.
Broja was sent out on loan last season to fellow Premier League side Southampton where he scored 9 goals in all competitions including 6 in the League.
Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea boss Tuchel is keen to assess the striker during pre-season, despite interest from other clubs.
The Mail On Sunday has reported that West Ham are interested in exploring a move for Broja amongst other teams such as Southampton themselves, as well as this there is interest from Italy with the likes of Napoli and Inter Milan interested.
The 20 year-old came through the Chelsea academy and made his first team debut under former Blues manager Frank Lampard in a 4-0 vicotry over Everton in March 2020.
Broja is currently on international duty with Albania as they prepare to face Isreal on friday night in the European Nations League.
Broja currently has 7 goals for the national team since making his debut in a 1-0 defeat to Lithuania in september 2020.
Should he decide to leave it is being reported that Chelsea have set a £25 million asking price for this academy graduate.
