Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea will not allow Albania Striker Armando Broja to leave this summer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel does not want the club to allow 20 year-old Albania striker Armando Broja to leave this summer following interest from many Premier League clubs. 

Armando Broja

Armando Broja scored a brace on his Southampton debut against Newport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup in August 

Broja was sent out on loan last season to fellow Premier League side Southampton where he scored 9 goals in all competitions including 6 in the League. 

Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea boss Tuchel is keen to assess the striker during pre-season, despite interest from other clubs. 

Armando Broja Chelsea

Armando Broja played in pre-season for Chelsea last season before his move to Southampton

The Mail On Sunday has reported that West Ham are interested in exploring a move for Broja amongst other teams such as Southampton themselves, as well as this there is interest from Italy with the likes of Napoli and Inter Milan interested. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 20 year-old came through the Chelsea academy and made his first team debut under former Blues manager Frank Lampard in a 4-0 vicotry over Everton in March 2020.

Broja is currently on international duty with Albania as they prepare to face Isreal on friday night in the European Nations League. 

Broja currently has 7 goals for the national team since making his debut in a 1-0 defeat to Lithuania in september 2020. 

Armando Broja

Armando has been a part of the Albania set up since 2020

Should he decide to leave it is being reported that Chelsea have set a £25 million asking price for this academy graduate. 

Read More Chelsea Coverage

Ziyech 5
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Saul Niguez
Transfer News

Report: Spain midfielder Saul Niguez will return to Atletico Madrid following Chelsea loan

By Finn Glowacki1 hour ago
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In PSV's Ibrahim Sangare

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals He Received Multiple Transfer Offers But Only Considered Chelsea & Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Set Huge Asking Price For Chelsea & Manchester United Target Wesley Fofana

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Todd Boehly
Transfer News

Chelsea Confirm First Transfer Of Todd Boehly Era As Defender Signs

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Emerson Palmieri
News

'I'll Be Happy' - Emerson Palmieri On Chelsea Future After Loan Spell At Lyon

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

'I Have One More Year On My Contract' Chelsea Star Discusses His Future At The Club Amid FC Barcelona Transfer Links

By Matt Thielen17 hours ago