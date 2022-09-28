Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Not Lower £34million Asking Price For Christian Pulisic

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are not willing to lower their asking price for winger Christian Pulisic.

It has been a tough time for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea lately, and the club may be ready to cut their losses on the player with interest from Italian club Juventus.

Juve are a club in disarray at the moment, and there is increasing pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri after some very poor results in recent weeks in both the league and Champions League.

The Italian side need a spark, and they are interested in Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, in the hopes he can become that spark.

Pulisic

Chelsea will not lower their asking price for Christian Pulisic.

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Chelsea are unwilling to lower their asking price for Christian Pulisic amid interest from Italian club Juventus. Pulisic is ready to give things at Chelsea at try under the new regime of Graham Potter, but if a fails to find his way under the new man, a move is likely.

Juventus could use a player like Pulisic in their ranks, but Chelsea have set a £34million asking price on the player, and don't plan on going below that valuation.

Christian Pulisic and Ronaldo

Christian Pulisic has found it tough at Chelsea.

There was a huge amount of potential surrounding Pulisic when he joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in June 2019 for £57million, but the hype hasn't been hit since he signed.

A move may benefit all parties, although a new coach and new playstyle under Graham Potter could mean a new and rejuvenated Christian Pulisic.

