Report: Chelsea Will Not Lower £34million Asking Price For Christian Pulisic
It has been a tough time for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea lately, and the club may be ready to cut their losses on the player with interest from Italian club Juventus.
Juve are a club in disarray at the moment, and there is increasing pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri after some very poor results in recent weeks in both the league and Champions League.
The Italian side need a spark, and they are interested in Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, in the hopes he can become that spark.
According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Chelsea are unwilling to lower their asking price for Christian Pulisic amid interest from Italian club Juventus. Pulisic is ready to give things at Chelsea at try under the new regime of Graham Potter, but if a fails to find his way under the new man, a move is likely.
Read More
Juventus could use a player like Pulisic in their ranks, but Chelsea have set a £34million asking price on the player, and don't plan on going below that valuation.
There was a huge amount of potential surrounding Pulisic when he joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in June 2019 for £57million, but the hype hasn't been hit since he signed.
A move may benefit all parties, although a new coach and new playstyle under Graham Potter could mean a new and rejuvenated Christian Pulisic.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- Why Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans
- Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos
- Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea