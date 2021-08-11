Report: Chelsea Will Only Sell Baba Rahman Amid PAOK Loan Interest

Chelsea want rid of Baba once and for all.

Chelsea only want to sell Baba Rahman this summer as PAOK have tried to sign the Ghanaian on loan for a second consecutive season, according to reports.

The full back has had a succession of loans and never found his feet at Stamford Bridge.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, PAOK have attempted to take Rahman on loan but Chelsea only want to sell the player because he is in the last year of his contract.

The Ghanian signed for the Blues from Bundesliga side Augsburg for £23.4 million, and was mainly used as a squad player in his first season in the Premier League during his first season in blue.

However, Rahman never really got a chance in any other seasons and spent several spells away from Stamford Bridge.

The defender featured for Chelsea in pre-season against Bournemouth and registered an assist, putting a great delivery in for Armando Broja to finish.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

However, it appears that this was not enough and he will be allowed to leave Chelsea this window.

The Blues want to sell Rahman rather than send him on another loan move as he is out of contract next summer so could leave for free after the expiry of his current deal.

PAOK appear to be the only team interested in Rahman at the moment following a loan spell in Greece last season.

Chelsea will try to drum up interest in the Ghanaian before the end of the window in order to receieve a fee for the transfer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube