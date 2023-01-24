Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Will Push Again For Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

Chelsea are set to push again for Lyon defender Malo Gusto after Lyon rejected the first bid yesterday.

Chelsea had a bid rejected by Lyon yesterday for Malo Gusto, but they are not giving up on the defender and are set to try and push again in the coming days to try and sign him.

Gusto is keen on a move to Chelsea and has already agreed personal terms to join the club. Lyon do not want to lose the player in January and would instead prefer a summer move.

Chelsea expected the first bid to be rejected and are tipped to test the waters again within the next day or two.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to push again for Lyon defender Malo Gusto in the coming days after they had an initial bid rejected.

Gusto is completely open to the move but it's Lyon who are pushing back on allowing him to leave. Chelsea's initial bid was reportedly low on purpose to see what way Lyon would react.

In terms of right-backs Gusto was not the first choice target. Denzel Dumfries was but the price tag Inter Milan have placed on the player is not something Chelsea want to pay.

The coming days will tell whether the deal can happen, but it may be a case of Chelsea putting forward an offer to Lyon that they can't refuse.

Gusto is ready to leave, but there is no agreement as of yet between the clubs. Let's see if Chelsea do make another concrete approach in the next few hours.

