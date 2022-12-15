Report: Chelsea Will Push To Sign Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus in January after a turbulent couple of months at the club since leaving Fiorentina. Chelsea are in the market for a striker, and are expected to try for Vlahovic.

Armando Broja's injury has caused a bit of concern inside the club in terms of the striker situation. It is now recognised a replacement for Broja is needed in January, and Vlahovic could be that man.

Chelsea are now expected to push for the Serbian in January.

Chelsea are expected to push for Dusan Vlahovic in January. IMAGO / Xinhua

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Chelsea are going to make a push for Dusan Vlahovic in January, as they look to solve their centre forward problem.

Chelsea have decided signing a striker in January is something that is needed at the club, but they want it to be a ready made replacement for Broja.

The Blue's are on the verge of signing David Datro Fofana, but he is expected to be a signing for the future. Vlahovic would be someone who could make a big difference right now.

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus in 2023. IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Ben Jacobs reported this week that Vlahovic was set to leave Juventus in 2023, and Chelsea have been in contact with the agent of the player already in regards to a move.

It will be a saga to watch in January, with Chelsea adamant on the prospect of bringing a new striker into the club.

