Report: Chelsea Will Sign A New Striker In January

IMAGO / Pixsell

Chelsea will sign a new striker in January after Armando Broja's injury.

Armando Broja's injury couldn't have came at a worse time for both himself and the club, and now Chelsea must begin planning for the rest of the season without the Albanian striker.

Chelsea will be busy in the January as they look to strengthen the team in important positions. The striker spot may have just taken top spot on that priority list.

There are a number of potential targets Chelsea are looking at.

Graham Potter

Chelsea are set to sign a new striker in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will sign a new striker in January. The club are now actively looking at opportunities after Armando Broja was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

Speaking about the situation on his YouTube channel, Romano had the following information.

"Chelsea are actively looking to find a new striker for January. They are exploring the market and there are many names on the table. No contacts for Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment".

No current contact for Cristiano Ronaldo, but that is not to say there will not be contact in the coming weeks for the Portuguese star. 

Chelsea's current mantra is the look at youth and build for the future, but a player like Ronaldo on a free transfer could be something the club think will benefit them for at least a 5 month period.

The Blue's will be the club to watch in the January transfer window.

