Report: Chelsea Will Sign Jules Kounde Even if Kurt Zouma Rejects Sevilla's Offer Amid West Ham Interest

Report: Chelsea Will Sign Kounde Despite Zouma's Sevilla Setback

The Blues are still prioritising the Sevilla star.
Chelsea are working to find a solution with Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde and will sign the 22-year-old, even if Kurt Zouma is not involved in the deal, according to reports.

Kounde is set to become Chelsea's second signing of the window, having secured Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are working to sign the French international 'as soon as possible' and he remains the 'priority' for the Blues.

Kounde 1

The French international, who has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, is on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side

Tottenham had failed in their attempts to lure the centre-back to north London as Koundé refused to consider signing for a club that won't be playing Champions League football next season.

Sevilla have already qualified for next season's Champions League, so the defender would prefer to stay in Spain rather than move to Spurs.

zouma tuchel

Zouma was being discussed in negotiations with Sevilla for their defender, however the Blues player would prefer to stay in England amid West Ham interest.

If Zouma decides against a move to Sevilla, the Blues will use the transfer fee gained to offer more money for Kounde and secure his signature, rather than having Zouma lower the price in a player plus cash deal.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

