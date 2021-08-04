Report: Chelsea Will Sign Jules Kounde Regardless of Kurt Zouma Future

The Blues will go ahead with the deal.

Chelsea will sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde regardless of Kurt Zouma's future, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a central defender and it appears that Kounde will be joining the club.

As per Simon Johnson, the French international will sign for Chelsea regardless of Zouma's future in London.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It was reported that Zouma would be involved in a deal, however the defender is settled in London and does not see his future in La Liga.

Kounde was not involved in Sevilla's latest pre-season friendly as it was thought that he would make a move to Stamford Bridge quickly but Zouma's reluctance to leave could have impacted the move.

However, Johnson reports that Zouma's reluctance will not affect a deal for Kounde.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

The French international, who has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, is on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side but it appears that Chelsea have won the race for his signature.

Personal terms aren't an issue for the Blues. Kounde is ready to join Chelsea after agreeing to move to west London this summer.

Despite Zouma's reluctance to be part of a deal, it won't put Chelsea and Roman Abramovich off securing a deal for Kounde. The Blues will go ahead with a move and will pay 'hard cash' to land the central defender should no players head the opposite way to Spain as part of a deal.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube