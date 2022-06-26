Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Will Sign Two Defenders This Summer and Assess Levi Colwill

According to reports, Chelsea are guarenteed to sign two defenders this summer as well as assessing the future of 19 year-old defender Levi Colwill. 

Chelsea's main priority this summer is to add defensive reinforcements to their team following the departures of Germany international Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, both on free transfers. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked to the likes of Jules Kounde and Matthjs De Ligt who are both potential arrivals this summer however both would cost a considerable amount of money. 

Levi Colwill

 In contrast, Todd Boehly could look a little bit closer to home with the academy graduate Colwill returning from his successful loan spell at Huddersfield Town.

The versatile centre back caught the eyes of many of the country's top clubs with his confidence in defence as well as his abilities at both ends of the field. 

Fabrizio Romano reports that many clubs such as Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Crystal Palace are all interested in the young Englishmen. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 Despite the links to a move away from the club, it will be manager Tuchel who will have final say on whether he wants to use Colwill next season. It is believed that the defender will join up with Tuchel's side over pre-season and be assessed before any potential transfer. 

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Cesar Azpilicueta Champions League Trophy
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta Expect to Be Barcelona Players Next Week

By Finn Glowacki4 hours ago
Neymar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea One of Three Clubs That Could Sign PSG and Brazil Star Neymar

By Finn Glowacki4 hours ago
Ian Maatsen
Transfer News

Report: Feynoord Look Set to Sign Chelsea Left Back Ian Maatsen

By Finn Glowacki9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Been Offered the Chance to Sign Manchester United and Portugal Striker Cristiano Ronaldo

By Finn Glowacki22 hours ago
Connor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Everton Look To Sign Chelsea Young Duo Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour

By Connor Dossi-WhiteJun 25, 2022
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech's Agent Have Been in Direct Contact With AC Milan

By Finn GlowackiJun 25, 2022
Dembele
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Prepared to Offer Ousmane Dembele £8 Million-a-Year to Join the Club

By Finn GlowackiJun 25, 2022
Richarlison
Transfer News

Former Manchester United Star John O'Shea Backs Richarlison To Replace Romelu Lukaku

By Melissa EdwardsJun 24, 2022