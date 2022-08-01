Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Will Splash Out For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have began the search for their second defensive signing of the summer and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is appearing as a frontrunner. 

The Blues have already had their new centre back Kalidou Koulibaly in action during pre-season, but Thomas Tuchel is looking another man to bulk up his defence and give his side the advantage ahead of next season. 

Wesley Fofana

Fofana for Leicester City. 

Having already lost a handful of pursuits for some defenders this summer including Manchester City's Nathan Ake and most recently Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Tuchel and co are hoping to finally see some success in Fofana. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A new report from Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law has claimed that those at Stamford Bridge continue to make enquiries over the 21-year-old, but the Foxes are adamant that he is not up for sale unless they receive a bid upwards of £80m.

The Frenchman has three years left on his contract so it will be unlikely that Leicester will lower their asking price, however with the defender keen on a move to London, Chelsea may have some negotiating power. 

Read More Chelsea News

Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Blocked A Move For Malang Sarr After Fulham's Offer

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Sarr 1
Transfer News

Report: Fulham Make An Offer For Malang Sarr

By Stephen Smith9 hours ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Set €20 Million Price Tag On Cesare Casadei

By Stephen Smith10 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Ready' To Send Offer For Frenkie De Jong

By Stephen Smith10 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Firm In Interest For Inter Milan Star Denzel Dumfries

By Kieran Neller19 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: David Ornstein Reveals Latest On Leicester Star Wesley Fofana

By Kieran Neller19 hours ago