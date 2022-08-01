Report: Chelsea Will Splash Out For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana
Chelsea have began the search for their second defensive signing of the summer and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is appearing as a frontrunner.
The Blues have already had their new centre back Kalidou Koulibaly in action during pre-season, but Thomas Tuchel is looking another man to bulk up his defence and give his side the advantage ahead of next season.
Having already lost a handful of pursuits for some defenders this summer including Manchester City's Nathan Ake and most recently Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Tuchel and co are hoping to finally see some success in Fofana.
A new report from Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law has claimed that those at Stamford Bridge continue to make enquiries over the 21-year-old, but the Foxes are adamant that he is not up for sale unless they receive a bid upwards of £80m.
The Frenchman has three years left on his contract so it will be unlikely that Leicester will lower their asking price, however with the defender keen on a move to London, Chelsea may have some negotiating power.
