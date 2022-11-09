Report: Chelsea Will Target Moises Caicedo In January

Chelsea have been linked with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo since the summer transfer window, and the links are showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Caicedo was signed to Brighton by the current Chelsea manager Graham Potter, and it would be no surprise to see the Ecuador international reunite with the man who gave him his Premier League chance.

With Chelsea putting emphasis on midfielders as a priority area for signings in the coming weeks, Moises Caicedo is expected to be a January target.

Moises Caicedo could be a target for Chelsea in January. IMAGO / PA Images

According to a source close to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Moises Caicedo in January, and he could be one of the midfielders the Blue's look to bring in to add a bit of steel to the midfield.

Caicedo had been linked to Chelsea on numerous occasions during the summer window, and with Graham Potter now being the Chelsea manager, the links have intensified.

Chelsea will sign a midfielder in January, and have a shortlist of players they feel can definitely improve the squad going forward.

Moises Caicedo has been a long term target for Chelsea. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Todd Boehly is fully ready to invest in the Chelsea project in January, and significant funds are expected to be allocated to the midfield.

It will be interesting to see who Chelsea target in the January window, and which midfielder they feel suits them best with Romeo Lavia rumoured to be another target.

Moises Caicedo is a player to keep an eye on regarding Chelsea.

