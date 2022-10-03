Report: Chelsea Will Try To Sign RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol

It could be double trouble for RB Leipzig when it comes to dealing with Chelsea, as the London club are looking to raid the German club for another one of their major assets after the signing of Christopher Nkunku is complete.

Josko Gvardiol is a target Chelsea have had on their mind since the summer, and as reported by Fabrizio Romano, launched a bid for him. The club didn't want to let him leave, but advanced talks have been held over a move.

Chelsea will try for Gvardiol when the Nkunku deal is wrapped up.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Josko Gvardiol.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea will try for Josko Gvaridol once they have signed Christopher Nkunku. Advanced talks have been held, and Gvardiol has a release clause of £43.6million that Chelsea can activate.

Thiago Silva is ageing, and Chelsea need to replace him soon. The club believe Josko Gvardiol is the player that can fill the void the Brazilian will leave when he does end his career.

Josko Gvardiol with ex-Chelsea player Timo Werner. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Chelsea are currently finalising the deal for Christopher Nkunku after he signed a pre-contract agreement, and also have their eyes on Rafael Leao at AC Milan. Todd Boehly seems fully committed to the rebuild task the club have on their hands under Graham Potter.

The talks will continue for Gvardiol, and Chelsea at the moment are certainly in pole position to sign the Croatian centre-back.

