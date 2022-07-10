Report: Chelsea Will Want £8 million For Cesar Azpilicueta If Barcelona Looks To Sign The Spaniard

Barcelona continues to pursue Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta as the Spaniard looks to join the Spanish side this summer.

According to Ruben Uria, Chelsea is asking for £8 million for the 32-year-old. Xavi and Barcelona will consider Azpilicueta as a priority signing for the club this summer however they feel the asking price is too high.

Azpilicueta's contract is set to expire with the Blues in 2023 after his automatic year extension was triggered at the end of last season. This luckily stopped Barcelona from getting him on a free contract.

The 32-year-old has been with Chelsea for almost 10 years now. During that time, Azpilicueta has played 474 games for the club, scoring 17 and assisting 55. With that, he has also won the Champions League, Europa League, and two Premier League titles.

The Spanish side has also been highly interested in Chelsea's other Spanish defender Marcos Alonso. Both players have expressed their interest in joining Barcelona but no deal has been formed yet between the two clubs.

Earlier this week, new co-owner Todd Boehly met Barcelona's chief Joan Laporta for dinner, as they reportedly discussed business over the two Spaniards and Frenkie De Jong. Chelsea hopes to use the sales of Alonso and Azpilicueta to try and bring the Dutch midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea's defense crisis still an issue, it seems like Barcelona will have to pay the full asking price for Chelsea's experienced captain if they want him this summer.

