Report: Chelsea ' Willing to go Crazy' to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea are 'winning to go crazy' to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old was seen as one of the hottest prospects in Europe before signing for the Serie A giants.

As per La Repubblica, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are 'willing to go crazy' to sign the Dutch international.

It was previously reported that Thomas Tuchel's side were 'strongly committed' to making a deal happen.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the De Ligt, with other reports stating that they were prepared to 'launch' themselves for the signing of the 22-year-old.

Juventus are looking to sell the Dutch centre-back in an attempt to raise funds following reports of serious financial issues at the club.

Chelsea are certainly interested in signing a centre-back with certain reports suggesting that Jules Kounde is their prime target and with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen's contract expiring at the end of the season, it looks certain that the Blues will add at least one defender in the summer.

Barcelona, however, are also in the picture as De Ligt is 'positioned to leave' the Serie A side.

His agent has set the price of €65 million, which could help Chelsea as Barcelona may not be able to afford such a sum to bring De Ligt to Spain.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will make a move for the elite defender come the summer window.

