Report: Chelsea Willing to Listen to Offers For These 12 Players Amid Lukaku & Kounde Deals

Some shock exits could be on the cards.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for 12 players this summer as the Blues look to have a clear out in their squad, according to reports.

The news comes as Chelsea look to bring in Romelu Lukaku and Jules Kounde this window.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea could offload 12 first team players over the final month of the transfer window.

Kurt Zouma, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy, Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman and Marcos Alonso are all being considered for sale or loan moves this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to trim his squad.

Zouma has been linked with a move to Sevilla in a deal to bring in Kounde, whilst it is believed he would prefer to stay in London amid West Ham's interest.

The arrival of Lukaku will see Abraham surplus to requirements as the striker gains interest from the Premier League and abraod.

The other players on the list do not have as many suitors, therefore loan moves could be on the cards for the Chelsea outcasts.

What has Thomas Tuchel previously said about his squad?

Speaking after Chelsea's pre-season match against Bournemouth, Tuchel said: "There is now a training group of 28 or 29 in training which is huge. We have more coming back in the near future so we have to make decisions and it’s good to learn during matches because we need to judge them on a fair basis and impressions on games, this is better than in training."

