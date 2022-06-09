Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has been vocal in his desire to rebuild Chelsea this summer and that seems to extend to outgoings as well, with Chelsea reportedly willing to listen to offers for three first-team attackers.  

After struggling for goals from his attackers this past season, it is hardly a surprise that Thomas Tuchel is looking to offload a few of them this summer.   While news of Romelu Lukaku's potential exit has dominated headlines, Jacob Steinberg recently reported that Chelsea is willing to listen to offers for attacking trio Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner.  

Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech

All three of these forwards arrived with high expectations but have left the club and its fans wanting.  Pulisic notably has struggled for both fitness and consistency but, if recent reports in Germany are to be believed, there may be a market for him this summer.  

With multiple defensive departures imminent and a rebuild of the backline now a necessity, the Blues may look to fund this with the sale of one or more of these three inconsistent attackers.  

