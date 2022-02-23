Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Willing to Offer Close to Antonio Rudiger's Asking Salary

Chelsea are willing to offer close to Antonio Rudiger's asking salary in a bid to keep him at the club, according to reports.

The Blues man has been at the side for nearly five years and has now become one of the first names in the starting lineup.

However, his contract in west London is set to expire at the end of the season and he could leave in the summer as a free agent should he not sign a new deal.

imago1010015172h

According to Goal, Chelsea are willing to offer the German international close to what he is asking for in terms of salary.

There has been a lot of interest in the defender from other European sides amid speculation he will leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Read More

However, it was recently reported that talks between him and the World Champions have resumed in the hopes of sealing a new deal.

Goal also suggest that even though there is 'uncertainty' over signing bonuses and agent fees, Chelsea could make a wage offer that Rudiger may be willing to accept.

imago1009784380h (1)

The 28-year-old has made 185 appearances for the Blues since he joined from Roma in 2017, with the centre-back scoring ten and assisting seven in all competitions.

He is one of three defenders who could leave west London at the end of the season, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen also seeing their current deals approach expiration, with both defenders being linked with moves to La Liga side Barcelona.

imago1010079991h
