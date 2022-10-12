Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay More Than £100million For Jude Bellingham

Chelsea will pay more than £100million for Jude Bellingham to try and fend off any competition next summer. Bellingham is expected to be the subject of countless bid for his services, but Chelsea are keen to land the player.

Borussia Dortmund will try to keep the player, but ultimately know as happened with Erling Haaland, it could be a bridge too far to keep him at the club. Bellingham will have the final decision on his future.

It's expected this will happen next summer, with January being too soon for a move.

Chelsea will face a battle with Manchester City for Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Xinhua

According to SportBild in Germany, Chelsea are willing to pay more than £100million for Jude Bellingham to fend off any competition expected to come in for the English midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund will aim to keep the player, bit will ultimately know interest will arrive at their door. If they cannot keep Bellingham, a fee of around £120million is expected to be put on the player.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Chelsea will have competition from some big hitters in Europe, and will ultimately have to convince Bellingham above all else at the end of the day. Once Dortmund have an acceptable fee, Bellingham will decide the rest.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will be there, as well as Manchester United and Manchester City. It will be a saga, and possibly a long winded one, but one Chelsea believe they can get the best of.

