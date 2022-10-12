Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay More Than £100million For Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay More Than £100million For Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are willing to pay more than £100million for Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea will pay more than £100million for Jude Bellingham to try and fend off any competition next summer. Bellingham is expected to be the subject of countless bid for his services, but Chelsea are keen to land the player.

Borussia Dortmund will try to keep the player, but ultimately know as happened with Erling Haaland, it could be a bridge too far to keep him at the club. Bellingham will have the final decision on his future.

It's expected this will happen next summer, with January being too soon for a move.

Bellingham & Haaland

Chelsea will face a battle with Manchester City for Jude Bellingham.

According to SportBild in Germany, Chelsea are willing to pay more than £100million for Jude Bellingham to fend off any competition expected to come in for the English midfielder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Borussia Dortmund will aim to keep the player, bit will ultimately know interest will arrive at their door. If they cannot keep Bellingham, a fee of around £120million is expected to be put on the player.

Jude Bellingham

Chelsea will have competition from some big hitters in Europe, and will ultimately have to convince Bellingham above all else at the end of the day. Once Dortmund have an acceptable fee, Bellingham will decide the rest.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will be there, as well as Manchester United and Manchester City. It will be a saga, and possibly a long winded one, but one Chelsea believe they can get the best of.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Kylian Mbappe Can Terminate Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Planning New Move For AC Milan's Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Serious About Signing Kylian Mbappe

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea women celebrating vs Paris Saint-Germain
News

Chelsea Announce Ticket Details For First Champions League Home Game

By Melissa Edwards
Reece James
News

Report: Reece James Injury Not As Bad As Initially Feared

By Luka Foley
Lauren James for England
News

Chelsea's Lauren James Reacts to Making First England Start

By Melissa Edwards
Todd Boehly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Appointing Joe Shields As Director Of Recruitment

By Dylan McBennett