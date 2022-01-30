Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Willing to Sign' Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona Within Next 48 Hours

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele could become a Chelsea player within the next 48 hours, according to reports.

The French forward has been in a contract stand-off with his club in recent weeks and there has been mounting speculation that he may leave Catalonia.

Barcelona have reportedly told Dembele that he must either sign a contract extension soon, or be prepared to leave the club.

imago1009102382h

As reported by SPORT, via Sport Witness, Dembele is 'thinking about leaving' Barcelona in January and his agent is 'working on finding solutions'.

The report goes on to state that there are three teams to have 'shown interest' in the 24-year-old, including the European champions.

Read More

As far as they know, Chelsea are 'willing to sign' the wide player within the next 48 hours, but SPORT are not yet sure whether they want him on a loan deal or a permanent agreement.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel managed Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, before he made the switch to Barcelona, and would reportedly like to manage him again.

imago1009107135h

Chelsea's wide options are limited at the moment with both Ben Chilwell and Reece James out injured for a while.

As a replacement, the European champions have been looking at several options, including the likes of Barcelona's Sergiño Dest and a possible recall option for loanee Emerson Palmieri.

However, after Lyon rejected Chelsea's recall attempts, and Dest looks set to stay at Barcelona, Dembele could be a profitable option for Tuchel to have at his disposal.

