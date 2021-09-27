September 27, 2021
Report: Chelsea Willing to Spend £102M to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

Chelsea are interested in the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is a target for the Blues, who are willing to add more quality and depth to their defence.

They are expected to make a move for the centre-back in next summer's transfer window.

According to AS via The Express, Chelsea and Roman Abramovich are willing to spend around £102 million for the young Dutchman.

Throughout the summer, the Blues were heavily linked with Sevilla's Jules Kounde and a move looked destined to happen. However, the deal fell through and one of the club's top targets remained at the Spanish side.

With Antonio Rudiger rumoured to be leaving West London next summer upon the expiration of his contract, the European Champions will need a top tier replacement for him ahead of next season.

As well as Rudiger, Thiago Silva's current deal ends in June 2022 so a new young centre-back would be an important transfer for Chelsea.

De Ligt arrived at Juventus in 2019 after an incredible season at Ajax. He has since made 81 appearances for the Italian giants, including six goals.

This season however, he is yet to keep a clean sheet in the league as his current side sit in ninth in Serie A.

Chelsea will meet Juventus in Turin on Wednesday in a Champions League group stage clash, with the Blues continuing the defence of their European title.

They will be looking to bounce back with a win after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

