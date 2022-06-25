Report: Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech's Agent Have Been in Direct Contact With AC Milan

The agent of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech have been in direct contact with Italian champions AC Milan over a permenant transfer.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the former Morocco international has been offered to Milan through an intermediary.

If a deal where to go through then Ziyech would become the third Chelsea player in 12 months to move to the Rossoneri, following the transfers of England defender Fikayo Tomori and France World-Cup winner Olivier Giroud.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ziyech joined Chelsea for £33 million from Ajax ahead of the 2020/21 season and has gone on to make 83 apperances in a blue shirt scoring 14 goals.

Much like many other attacking players, Ziyechs' Chelsea future is uncertain and with links to the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele, the Moroccans chances of first-team football could take a blow.

Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO

It has been a tough couple of seasons for Ziyech with injury concerns and also a lack of playing time, despite this though the 29 year-old has played a part in some big moments for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Ziyech scored the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup sem-final victory over Manchester City and also scored for Chelsea in the 2021 Super Cup victory over Villereal.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More