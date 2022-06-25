Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech's Agent Have Been in Direct Contact With AC Milan

The agent of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech have been in direct contact with Italian champions AC Milan over a permenant transfer. 

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the former Morocco international has been offered to Milan through an intermediary.

If a deal where to go through then Ziyech would become the third Chelsea player in 12 months to move to the Rossoneri, following the transfers of England defender Fikayo Tomori and France World-Cup winner Olivier Giroud.

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech joined Chelsea for £33 million from Ajax ahead of the 2020/21 season and has gone on to make 83 apperances in a blue shirt scoring 14 goals. 

Much like many other attacking players, Ziyechs' Chelsea future is uncertain and with links to the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele, the Moroccans chances of first-team football could take a blow. 

Ziyech 3
Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has been a tough couple of seasons for Ziyech with injury concerns and also a lack of playing time, despite this though the 29 year-old has played a part in some big moments for Thomas Tuchel's side. 

Ziyech scored the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup sem-final victory over Manchester City and also scored for Chelsea in the 2021 Super Cup victory over Villereal. 

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Dembele
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Prepared to Offer Ousmane Dembele £8 Million-a-Year to Join the Club

By Finn Glowacki1 hour ago
Richarlison
Transfer News

Former Manchester United Star John O'Shea Backs Richarlison To Replace Romelu Lukaku

By Melissa Edwards18 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel has Held Positive Talks With Manchester City and England Winger Raheem Sterling Over a Move to Chelsea

By Finn Glowacki22 hours ago
imago1012045466h
News

News: Chelsea Boss Emma Hayes Receives OBE At Buckingham Palace

By Connor Dossi-White22 hours ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Would Prefer to Sign Matthijs De Ligt Over Jules Kounde

By Finn Glowacki22 hours ago
imago1011925940h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest In Atletico Madrid Winger Yannick Carrasco

By Connor Dossi-WhiteJun 24, 2022
Kepa Arrizabalaga
News

Report: Spain Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Speaks out About His Chelsea Future

By Finn GlowackiJun 24, 2022
Tuchel cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Promised Up To Six Summer Signings By New Chelsea Owners

By Owen CummingsJun 24, 2022