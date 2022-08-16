Report: Chelsea Won't Break World Record Fee For Wesley Fofana

The 21-year-old Leicester City star desperately wants a move to Stamford Bridge, but the two clubs still haven't agreed a fee yet.

With Chelsea's summer transfer window has been fraught with attempts to sign defenders after the departures of centrebacks Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

the signing of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has helped the side's defensive woes, but the team are still one defender short.

IMAGO / Action Plus

A drawn out saga with Sevilla ace Jules Kounde resulted in the 23-year-old signing with the Catalan club.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues side have had their head turns by the Foxes young centreback Wesley Fofana, but the midlands team are maintaining that they would only consider offers of over £80million.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea want the deal to be done below the bar set by Manchester United when they signed Harry Maguire for £80million in 2019.

As per the report, Fofana reportedly is pushing his team to lower the asking price, thinking the current expectation will make it impossible for the move to go ahead.

It has previously been reported that the Frenchman has agreed personal terms with the London outfit, and is really interested in playing at the Bridge last season.

