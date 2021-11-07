Report: Why Thomas Tuchel Won't Make 'Great Offer' for Kylian Mbappe

Thomas Tuchel won't make an offer for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe because he doesn't fit his attacking system at Chelsea, according to reports.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to speak to clubs from January and can agree a pre-contract from the start of 2022 should he not pen a new deal with the Parisians.

Real Madrid were heavily interested in the summer but he remained in the French capital. Now he looks destined to depart the Parc des Princes and several clubs are showing interest.

El Nacional in Spain claim that Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich are all 'willing to make him a great offer' to join their respective clubs next summer instead of Real.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

However, the report makes it clear why Chelsea won't join the race for the Frenchman.

Tuchel believes that due to his attacking three system, Mbappe 'would not finish exploiting all his virtues'.

Chelsea have been linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen as an alternative to Mbappe and are claimed to be ready to 'throw themselves' at the Nigerian.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Mbappe, 22, admitted he wanted to leave PSG in the summer but no departure materialised.

“I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend (my contract), I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to find a quality replacement,” he told RMC Sport.

“It is a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I am still happy. I announced it early enough … I said, if you don’t want me to leave, I’ll stay.”

IMAGO / PanoramiC

He added: “People have said that I refused six or seven offers of extension, that I do not want to talk to (sporting director) Leonardo, this is absolutely not true. They told me ‘Kylian now you talk with the president.

“Personally, I did not appreciate the fact that they said I came [with the news he wanted to leave] the last week of August. I said at the end of July that I wanted to go.”

