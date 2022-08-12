Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Won't Reach Barcelona's £25 Million Asking Price For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea looks to sign another forward to replace the departed Timo Werner, now the Blues look to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to London but are struggling to come to an agreement.

The 33-year-old has only played 23 games for the Spanish club since leaving Arsenal back in January. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, Chelsea will not pay the £25 million asking price that Barcelona has put on Aubameyang's head. It's been reported that the Blues are looking for a price 50% less than what the Spanish giants are asking for. 

Aubameyang is willing to leave Barcelona this season if the Gabonese international is happy with the terms. Chelsea is still yet to make an official offer for the 30-year-old but has shown great interest in the player.

Blue's boss Thomas Tuchel has previously worked with Aubameyang back when they both were at German side Borussia Dortmund. 

Tuchel said: "I enjoyed a lot working with him. It was a pleasure. This has nothing to do with the situation now, but some players stay your players over the years because you were very, very close."

"Straight away there was a huge bond. We have a very close relationship."

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona centre-mid Frenkie De Jong is another player that Chelsea is looking to bring to Stamford Bridge this summer. 

With the player unhappy at the Spanish club and looking to play Champions League football, the Blues have stepped up and become the front runners to sign the Dutch international beating the likes of Manchester United.

