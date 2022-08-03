Report: Chelsea Working On A Deal To Bring In Inter Milan Midfielder Cesare Casadei

Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Italy U19 international Cesare Casadei, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After having an opening bid rejected by Inter Milan, the Blues are ready to try again for the 19-year-old. Negotiations will continue, however, the Italian side are determined to keep hold of him this summer.

Casadei has been mentioned as a promising talent over the past year and was included in The Guardian's yearly "Next Generation" list in October 2021.

The Inter No.50 played 7 games and scored 2 goals in the U19 UEFA Youth League last season.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

It was earlier mentioned that Thomas Tuchel's team were preparing a new offer of around £20 million (€24 million).

It does seem a hefty price tag for a player who is yet to play in a professional first-tier football team.

Casadei's contract with Inter expires in 2024, therefore making his transfer fee significantly higher.

